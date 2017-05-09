Six straight titles for YHS golf

The Yosemite High boys golf team has clinched its sixth consecutive North Sequoia League title, and Spencer Uzzell has been named the league’s MVP for the third straight time.
The young team saved their best effort of the year in the final 18 hole tournament at Madera Municipal Golf Course on May 3, posting a team stroke total of 416 to beat second place Liberty (460) by a whooping 44 strokes. Chowchilla was third (464), then Kerman (479), Dos Palos (616) and Washington Union (635).
Liberty’s Jake Sweeney won the tournament with an even par 72. Uzzell and teammate Michael Stieler tied for second with Chowchilla’s Jack Wright scoring a 77 for fourth and Liberty’s Jarrod Weldon shot an 81 for fifth place.
For the first time all year, the Badgers had five players score bogey golf or better. Uzzell and Stieler shot 76, Josh Barba had an 85, Koa Estela shot 89, and Dylan Allen carded a 90.
Barba was able to complete a very successful freshman season by breaking into the top 10 in the league, finishing at No. 9. Sophomore Allen came in at No. 11, and freshman Koa Estela ended the season at No. 12. Another freshman, Jackson Thearle, finished at No. 27 in spite of missing two tournaments.
In all seven league tournaments, Uzzell either won or came in second which enabled him to win his third consecutive MVP award. Sweeney’s win gave him enough points to edge out Stieler for MVP runner up.
By winning league, Yosemite qualified for the D-II North Area Championships at Riverside Golf Course in Fresno on Tuesday.
Coach Reg Turner said going into the season he did not have any great expectations for such a young team and has been somewhat surprised by such a dominant league victory.
“The experience these young players will obtain this postseason could propel them into a really special place in their high school careers, similar to the experience Spencer (Uzzell) has had,” Turner said. “These guys are going to be exciting to watch over the next couple seasons.”
YHS Correspondent
Comments