Golf tourney, May 13

The North Fork Boosters Club is sponsoring its first-ever golf fundraising event - the Hackers & Slackers Tournament on Saturday, May 13, at River Creek Golf Course in Ahwahnee.
Funds from the four person scramble tournament will benefit the Summer Youth Program held every year at the North Fork Recreation Center. Proceeds will help pay for lifeguards and a free lunch for children attending the program.
Check in is at noon with tee-off at 1 p.m. Registration fee for the tournament is $50 ($25 for River Creek members) and includes a cocktail hour, nine holes of golf with cart, raffle and tee prizes. Prizes will also be given away for straightest drive, closest to the pin and longest drive.
The Boosters Club is seeking $100 hole sponsors and other level of sponsorships at $250 and $500. Each level of sponsorship earns different benefits.
Former Yosemite High and current Fresno State golfer Kelsi Stieler and Austin Bain are the tournament directors.
“You can tell by the name of this tournament you don’t have to be a good golfer, but if you like to get outdoors and have a lot of fun while helping a worthy cause, this is the event for you,” said Cathey Thornburg, president of the North Fork Boosters.
Registration forms can be found at www.northforkboosters.org.
Details: Cathey Thornburg, (559) 760-7766, Gloria Bain, (559) 760-3336.
Staff Report
