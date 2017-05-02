YHS boys swim team wants 12th consecutive title

The Yosemite boys varsity swim team is favored to win its 12th consecutive league title Friday at 11 a.m. at Kerman High School, although the girls title is up for grabs between the Badgers and the Lions.
The YHS boys and the girls teams are entering the final North Sequoia League meet of the season undefeated at 5-0.
The boys team is far and away the best team in the league, winning each of its previous NSL meets by 30 or more points.
The girls team narrowly beat Kerman April 20 at home by four points. If they can pull off the win in Kerman, the girls will have the league title outright for the second consecutive year and the tenth time in the past 11 years. If Kerman beats Yosemite, they will be co-champs.
“The girl’s meet Friday is a real toss-up between us and Kerman,” said Coach Brandon Brokaw. “Our girls, along with the boys team, have put in the work. Now we have to make sure we are rested and ready to be fast on Friday.”
Following the league meet, top swimmers from both Yosemite teams who qualify, will move on to the CIF D-II Championship Meet at Bakersfield College on May 12-13. To date, the Badgers have seven swimmers who have qualified for the meet.
Easy wins over Chowchilla
Both teams were relaxed in the April 22 meet against Chowchilla with the boys team winning 127-52 and the girls winning 131-42.
For the second week in a row, Yosemite senior Owen Bassett won two individual events - the 50 (23.50) and 100 (51.47) freestyle - and was a member of two winning relay teams - the 200 freestyle (1:38.03) with teammates Peter McLean, Josh Johnson and Hunter Kahn - and the 400 free (3:59.08) with McLean, Kahn and Hunter Duke.
Johnson, just a freshman, also won two individual events - the 200 IM (2:24.57) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.65) - and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:58.41) with Ethan McCully, Tyler Asis and Duke.
Additional first place finishes for the Badgers came from McLean in the 100 backstroke (1:04.24), and Duke in the 100 butterfly (1:13.58).
The girls team also won easily with Samantha Rockey and Randi Johnson each winning two individual events - Rockey won the 200 freestyle (2:12.68) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.79) - while Johnson placed first in the 50 (28.54) and the 500 (6:14.92) freestyle.
Both Rockey and Johnson were members of the first place 200 medley relay team (2:12.72) with Kaily Neal and Kendra Tapia - and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:24.77) with Tapia and Elise.
Tapia also won the 100 freestyle race (1:03.74), while Julia Knott, Yosemite’s foreign exchange student from Germany, won the 200 IM (2:59.15).
Yosemite’s Olivia Mattos won the girl’s 1 meter diving contest and Benjamin Johnson and Justin Talley placed one-two in the boys diving competition.
