May 02, 2017 3:14 PM

Minarets Youth Football

After a two-year hiatus, Minarets Youth Football and Cheer are back.

Minarets is a member of the Central Valley Youth Football league and after a core group of parents and coaches got together, a decision was made to bring the program back.

Coaches are forming three teams - pee wee, juniors and seniors.

After an early bird registration period, signups are now $70 per player. Practices and home games will be hosted at Minarets. Practices will begin in late July and the season will go through October.

Details: Mike Redman, (209) 617-3745.

