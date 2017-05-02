The Yosemite Badger Youth Football (YBYF) program, open to Mountain Area football players from kindergarten to 8th grade, is preparing for its 2017 season.
“By giving these young players a good foundation and fostering a love of the sport, they will be prepared for high school level football, if they choose to participate,” said YBYF President Matthew Griffin.
In an effort to reduce costs to families, YBYF is offering an all-time low registration fee of just $20 until May 7. After May 7, the registration fee will increase to $50 until July 23, and $100 after the start of the season on July 24.
To register, visit YosemiteBadgerYouthFootball.com, and for cheer go to YosemiteBadgerYouthCheer.com.
The program will have a booth at both the Coarsegold Rodeo and Gold Rush Days this weekend and at upcoming school carnivals planned at Oakhurst, Coarsegold, and Rivergold elementary schools.
In addition to players, the program is also in need of qualified football head and assistant coaches for all four TBYF teams. Anyone who would like to volunteer to work with these young athletes are asked to fill out the online coaching application at YosemiteBadgerYouthFootball.com.
Details: For questions regarding coaching only, contact Griffin at (559) 676-6999. All other inquiries should be directed to the websites.
