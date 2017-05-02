Bass Lake plans ‘block party’ May 13 and 14

Bass Lake is offering Mountain Area residents and visitors a fun weekend full of activities on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.
Bass Lake’s Block Party starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 11 p.m. on Saturday with Bass Lake Boat Rentals, The Pines Resort, Miller’s Landing Resort and The Forks Resort offering live music, lake cruises, a fire dancing show, and plenty of food such as tri-tip sandwiches, hamburgers and area beer and wine.
There will also be the Pines Village Craft Fair May 12-14 and a sidewalk sale May 13.
“Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce businesses have gotten together to have the ‘block party’ around the lake and we are thrilled to support this great event,” said Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of Visit Yosemite Madera County. “It’s the second happiest place on earth and you’ll find friendly people and great food all weekend long.”
“This year at the Block Party we will be kicking off a fun activity for the summer called the Great Outdoor Adventure at Miller’s, so if you are up for a challenge, come visit us and participate,” said Michelle Miller from Miller’s Landing.
The weekend kicks off with a comedy night at The Pines Resort on Friday, May 12.
Attendance during the weekend is expected to be high, particularly on Saturday, as the annual Yosemite Half Marathon with about 3,000 participants wraps up that morning.
Video Contest
Visit Yosemite Madera County is sponsoring a video contest with a grand prize of a two-night stay at the lake, a $40 voucher for Ducey’s, $40 voucher for Casa Velasco Restaurant, and a full day boat rental.
To enter a film, upload your video demonstrating how you “Play Like a Local” in Bass Lake to Instagram. Then follow and tag @BassLakeCA adding the hashtag #BassLakeCA. Briefly describe or more what you love to do at Bass Lake.
For complete entry details and official rules visit @BassLakeCA on Instagram and follow the contest link.
For more information on Bass Lake lodging, events and more, visit www.yosemitethisyear.com.
Visit Yosemite Madera County
