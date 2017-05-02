Yosemite Half Marathon will draw 3,000 runners

Vacation Races, an event company that produces half-marathon and ultra-marathon races centered around breathtaking National Parks and forest service lands, will hold its annual Yosemite Half Marathon with about 3,000 runners expected to participate and another 3,000 race spectators on Saturday, May 13.
The half marathon race will start at 6 a.m. for the first heat and 7:30 a.m. for the second heat off Sky Ranch Road near Gray Mountain Campground, then coming down Beasore Road (434), crossing Malum Ridge Road (274) to the Pines Village at Bass Lake, then east on North Shore Road (432) to Recreation Point to the finish line.
The last runners are expected to be off the race course by 11:30 a.m..
A race expo will be held 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on May 12 at Recreation Point and runners can pick up their race bib there until 7 p.m..
North Shore Road will be open but will have heavy runner traffic from the Pines Village to Recreation Point Campground, and motorists can expect traffic delays. If at all possible, motorists are asked to avoid these roads during the race. Event coordinators would like to express their apology for any inconvenience this may cause area residents.
“We are so grateful to the communities that allow us to put on these events. Without their cooperation it just wouldn’t be possible,” said Lyle Anderson, director of race operations. “We really appreciate being allowed to put on this great event and help our runners discover, or re-discover, the beauty of Eastern Madera County and Yosemite.”
All finishers receive a medal. In addition, awards will be presented to the top five finishers in all age divisions, male and female, starting at 12-14 all the way to masters.
Shuttle locations
There is no parking at the start line or runner drop off. All runners will take a shuttle to the start before the race.
All runners will park at the shuttle pickup locations in Oakhurst.
Spectators are not allowed at the start and the course is not spectator friendly. Organizers encourage all spectators to cheer on their friends and family at the finish line at Rec Point. There is limited day use parking around Rec Point. Rec Point itself will be closed to vehicle traffic during the race.
Parking locations are as follows:
1) Parking lot west of Oakhurst Elementary School, 49177 Road 426.
2) Several church parking lots further down High School Road.
The parking lot for the shuttle loading area will open at 3:45 a.m. for the first heat and 5 a.m. for the second heat. Shuttles will load and leave at 4:30 a.m. for the first heat and 5:45 a.m. for the second heat.
For those camping at Rec Point, there will be limited shuttles leaving that area.
After the race, shuttles will be running back and forth to take runners back to their cars.
Spectators can park at the empty lot on the corner of Road 222 and Road 274 and be shuttled to and from the finish line.
Details: Vacation Races, Dehn Craig, (775) 544-1139, www.vacationraces.com.
About Vacation Races: Producing half-marathons against the backdrop of our country’s majestic National Parks, and Forest Service lands, Vacation Races is motivated by their vision of promoting health, natural beauty, well being and creating memories. Founded in 2012, and providing the only national park races, Vacation Races’ foray into racing events focused on three different, regional parks – Zion, Rocky Mountain and Lake Powell. Now expanding with nation-wide opportunities, Vacation Races in 2017 will include races in or around Yosemite, Zion, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Glacier, Rocky Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains, Shenandoah, Lake Powell and Everglades.
