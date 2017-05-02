Badgers best Union, fall to Kerman

Yosemite High School’s baseball team (12-10, 4-8 North Sequoia League) put up two strong victories over Washington Union (9-16, 3-9 NSL) last week, but was unable to top Kerman (11-13-1, 8-4 NSL) on the road Monday.
Against Union on the road April 24, the Badgers rolled to a 16-2 victory. On April 27, playing at home, the team scored three runs in the first inning and seven in the next before riding to a 14-1 win.
In the bottom of the first, Yosemite’s Austin Burgeno, a junior, cracked a single, followed by a walk from Union pitcher Andrew Coelho to junior Badger Evan Prater. Tyler Matyshock, who started on the mound for the Badgers, struck out, and sophomore catcher Jaeden Pierce walked to load the bases.
After senior Frankie Lemos struck out, sophomore Chris Ward was hit by a pitch to score Yosemite’s first run.
Henry Curley, a standout sophomore and recent call-up from the JV team, followed that with a deep single to the outfield, which scored two runners.
After Matyshock retired three batters, the Badgers offense reached full strength.
Senior Tanner Bonillas flew out, followed by Burgeno being hit by a pitch. Prater singled, and both he and Burgeno advanced on a bad pitch by Coelho. After Matyshock walked to load the bases, Pierce walked as well, scoring Burgeno. Lemos was hit by a pitch for another score. Ward then knocked an RBI single, and Curley walked for another score to keep the bases loaded.
Union then replaced Coelho with Emmanuel Mendez, who started his stint by walking junior Ty Peterson for a score. Bonillas, back up to bat, hit an RBI single, Burgeno cracked a double for two RBIs, and Prater blasted a ball into deep center field for another RBI double.
By the end of that inning, the Badgers were up 10-0, and never looked back on the wa to the 14-1 win.
Against Kerman on Monday, the Badgers fell 8-3.
The two teams will face off in a rematch Thursday at Yosemite, starting at 4 p.m. The Badgers will face Chowchilla (11-14, 6-6 NSL) at home Monday, then close out league play facing them on the road Thursday, April 11.
Softball hunts for league win
Yosemite High School’s softball team (5-14, 0-6 North Sequoia League) took on NSL powerhouse Liberty-Madera Ranchos (9-12, 6-0 NSL) and Washington Union (11-11, 3-3 NSL) last week, failing to find a win.
Against Liberty on April 28, senior Katie Thompson went 3-3 for the Badgers as Liberty rushed out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the third. At the end of the game, the Hawks won 15-1.
Taking on the Panthers on April 25, the Badgers had the game tied at 1-1 going into the fourth, where the Union bats lit up with two runs that inning and three more in the fifth.
In the third, Chloe Pieper doubled into center field with two outs for the Badgers. Thompson followed with a double of her own, scoring Pieper.
Thompson led the team going 2-3 with an RBI, followed by McBride at 1-3, Pieper at 1-4, freshman Rive Prater at 1-4 with an RBI, and junior Hannah Gray at 1-3.
Pitching duties were split by sophomore Angelina McBride (4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K) and senior Courtney Herrera (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K).
The Badgers faced Kerman High School (11-12, 3-3 NSL) on Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time. The team was scheduled to face off with rival Sierra High School (11-6, 2-3 NSL) on Friday in an away game starting at 4 p.m.
