YHS girls track team wins third straight league meet

The Yosemite High girls track team won their third and final ‘practice’ meet April 26 at Washington Union High in Easton, edging Kerman 182-159.
The Yosemite varsity boys finished second to Kerman, 180 to 118, with Union placing third with 107 points.
Girls win seven individual events
The Yosemite girls were winners in seven individual events at Union. Yosemite outscored Kerman 63 to 33 in the field events. Kerman dominated the distance events while YHS scored well in the sprints and hurdles.
Getting close to 100% after an early season pulled muscle, sophomore Sayda Taylor took the 100 meters, 200 (26.4) and the high jump (5-2), and was second in the long jump (16-5 1/2). Taylor seems to be peaking at the right time. Her 100 meter time of 12.5 was with a wind of 3.6 mph above the allowable limit for records. Overall, Taylor scored a team-high 38 points.
Peyton Garner had another big day. Garner won the long jump at 16-5 ½ (No. 4 all-time at YHS). Garner only began long jumping this season. Garner was second in the 100, 200 (27.7), and triple jump (32-3) scoring 34 points.
Garner also recorded her fastest 100 meter time at 12.5. Without the wind, both Taylor and Garner would be tied for the fastest 100 at Yosemite High. Combined Taylor and Garner scored 72 of Yosemite’s 118 points.
Alli Ruiz was a double-winner in the 100 hurdles and the 400. Ruiz, a fierce competitor, has seen consistent improvement in each of her league meets. Ruiz was also third in the 300 hurdles.
Elyse Espe was a winner in the triple jump and was second in the 300 hurdles and 400. Riley Ashton scored valuable points in the distance races and the pole vault. Sarah Meeks was second in the discus with a mark of 94-10 good for No. 5 all-time in Yosemite history.
Two firsts for Bulawsky
For the YHS varsity boys, Kevin Bulawsky was a double-winner in the shot put and 110 meter high hurdles. Bulawsky’s time of 16.2 in the 110 hurdles is a season and career best as well as No. 6 all-time at YHS. Bulawsky was second in the discus with a throw of 131-8. It was another career best and No. 6 all-time. Bulawsky scored 28 points to lead the Badger’s boys team.
Peter Martinez took the discus throwing 137-9. It is a career best for Martinez who also took second in the shot put behind Bulawsky. Martinez is currently ranked No. 5 all-time at YHS.
Christian Rold was moved up from frosh-soph and made an immediate impact. Rold was the winner in the high jump at 5-8. Rold was also fifth in the 400. Isaac Rumohr scored in all distance events.
Cass Moreno was second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 high hurdles with season best times. Moreno was also fourth in the triple jump.
The YHS frosh/soph boys placed third overall with Sierra at 65 points. Kerman was the overall winner with 149 points. Freshman Daniel Martinez was the highest Badger finisher taking second in the discus with a throw of 94-0.
Brian Hampton was second in both the 110 high hurdles (20.6) and the 300 hurdles (50.6).
The girls team was favored to win its third consecutive league title at the NSL Championship Meet to be held Wednesday at Yosemite and the boys team was expected to challenge Kerman.
