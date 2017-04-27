Public invited to 2nd Annual Military Appreciation Game at Minarets Friday

For the second year, Minarets High School’s baseball team will host its Military Appreciation Game to honor veterans and show appreciation of their service starting 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, as they welcome the Fowler Redcats.
Aaron Hall, now a sophomore, set up the event last year. He said his goal is to keep adding to it until it becomes a tradition for the Mustangs.
“Our veterans are the ones who help keep the freedom we have today,” Hall said last year. “So this is a way we can go back and support them, and help thank them for all that they’ve done, and all the service they provide us, each and every day.”
Fellow student Blake Demaria has helped join Hall in setting up the game as part of their senior project.
All veterans, active duty service members, and the public are invited to attend, where a full pulled pork meal with Hawaiian coleslaw and watermelon will be served. The meal, and the game, are free for veterans, and $10 for guests. Proceeds will go to Doc’s Dogs for Vets in Fresno.
Details: Minarets High School, (559) 868-8689.
