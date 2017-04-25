YHS boys golf continues its dominance

The Yosemite High boys golf team continues to dominate the North Sequoia League after its sixth straight tournament victory on April 19 at Eagle Springs, while senior Spencer Uzzell continues his quest for his third North Sequoia League MVP award.
Although he had a shaky start, Uzzell was the only YHS golfer to score more than 40 points for his team in the Stableford format. He went out of bounds twice, but he went on to birdie the par five fifth to right the ship and finished strong by closing with two birdies and finishing the final eight holes one under.
Uzzell scored 41 points to beat out fellow badger Michael Stieler, who had 37 points.
Jarrod Weldon of Liberty had 36 points for third, edging Jack Wright of Chowchilla who scored 34 points. Daniel Roberts was the only other player with 30 points.
Badger Koa Estela finished tied for 8th with 25 points, edging out teammates Josh Barba and Jackson Thearle, who earned 24 points for the team.
Yosemite finished with 151 points to top second place Kerman by 31 points. Liberty came in third with 116 points. Scores were much higher than the last tournament at Lemoore Golf Course, reflecting how much more difficult Eagle Springs can be compared to the typical course. At Lemoore, Yosemite had 184 points compared to Kerman’s 166, an 18 point win. At Eagle Springs, the Badgers were steady enough on a tough course to win by 31 points, their biggest margin of victory this season.
The win at Eagle Springs gives the Badgers 54 league points, six wins (nine points each), and a commanding lead in the NSL.
Liberty leads Kerman by two with 39 points and Chowchilla is fourth with 31 league points. Washington Union has 21 and Dos Palos 19 points.
Yosemite could actually come in last place in the May 3 League Championship Tournament, to be held at Madera Country Club, and still win league for the sixth year in a row..
Uzzell, by winning four of the six league tournaments has tallied 212 MVP points. Michael Stieler, by winning the other two tournaments and finishing strong all season, is in second with 201 points.
Jake Sweeney of Liberty has a 198 points followed by Daniel Roberts of Kerman (186), Jarrod Weldon of Liberty (180), and Chowchilla’s Jack Wright (178).
