Badgers three-peat as tennis champs

For the third straight year, Yosemite High School’s boys tennis team has been crowned champion of the North Sequoia League.
“It feels good,” Head Coach Aaron Eames said. “It feels really good. It’s not an easy thing to three-peat, so I’m real proud of our kids. They’ve done really well.”
Eames said with a 15-1 overall record, and 10-0 in the NSL, the Badger boys have a strong chance towards a No. 1 seed and the D-IV section title, which has eluded them the last two years. In the last two years, Selma defeated Yosemite in the semifinal round and went on to win the title.
“We kind of feel like it’s our turn,” Eames said. “We feel like we’re on track, We’ve had the experience the last couple years. And we’ve got an older team, so we’ve got some strong players and it’s really going to help us in some close matches.”
No. 1 individual player Steven Standefer also went undefeated on the season (16-0), and he, alongside the team’s top players, competed in the NSL individual tournament in Kerman on Wednesday (scores unavailable at press time). Standefer won the individual championship last year.
On April 20, against Washington Union, only two players lost in individual play in what has become a rarity for the team this season. Against Union again on Monday, all six individual players, as well as the three doubles teams, swept the Panthers.
No. 2 player Cannon Eames, and No. 3 Ian Pincus, lost in the April 20 meet with Union, but they, alongside No. 4 Tyler Hellwig, No. 5 Burke Stewart, and No. 6 David O’Brien won in the April 24 matchup.
In doubles play, Standefer and Eames, Pincus and Hellwig, and Harrison Thearle and Logan Casey all won in both meets.
D-IV seeding will be announced Monday, May 1. Should the Badgers receive the No. 1 seed, they will host the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, May 4.
