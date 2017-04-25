YHS track teams victorious at home

As the skies finally cleared over Oakhurst on April 19, the Yosemite High track team hosted the second of three NSL practice meets, with both the Badger boys and girls teams coming out on top.
Yosemite will host the NSL Championships on May 3.
The YHS girls outscored Kerman 182 to 131 to take their second straight practice meet. Sierra was third at 94 points.
The Yosemite varsity boys rebounded from a third-place finish in their first meet and posted a narrow 141 to 135 win over Kerman. Washington Union finished third with with 118 points.
Kerman, in their first year competing in track, dominated the distance events (800 meter, 1600 and 3200) scoring 66 points. Union owned the sprints and won both relays.
Practice meet points are scored with first place earning 10 points, second (8), third (6), fourth (4), fifth (2), and sixth (1).
“Our varsity boys really responded from their first meet,” said Yosemite Head Coach Walker Vaughn. “Our girls had another strong day especially in the sprints. There are still two meets left, but it is encouraging.”
The YHS varsity boys dominated in the hurdles and weights, accounting for 84 of the team’s 141 points. Kevin Bulawsky was a double-winner in the shot put (48-8.5) and 110 meter high hurdles. His shot put mark is now second all-time in YHS history, eclipsing Kent Lincoln’s 48-6 mark in 1987. The school record of 50-5 was set in 2005 by Shawn Long.
Peter Martinez won the discus and was second in the shot. Bulawsky was second in the discus and Klay Kliest hit a personal best (119-0) to give YHS a 1-2-3 sweep in the event.
The YHS boys also ‘swept’ the 110 meter high hurdles with Cass Moreno and Russell Zelazo finishing second and third respectively. Caleb Bachelor and Moreno placed in three individual events.
YHS Varsity Boys Results: 100 meters: 6. Noah West 11.5; 200m: 6. West 24.0; 400m: 4. Caleb Bachelor 56.6; 800m: 4. Bachelor 2:15.1; 6. Russell Zelazo 2:17.9; 1600m: 4. Isaac Rumohr 5:04; 3200m 4. Rumohr 11:21; 110m high hurdles 1. Kevin Bulawsky 17.0, 2. Cass Moreno 18.5, Zelazo 19.3; 300m hurdles: 2. Moreno 44.7, 4. Bulawsky 46.1; 4x100m relay: 3. Yosemite 47.4; 4x400m relay: 3. Yosemite 4:03. Shot Put: 1. Kevin Bulawsky 48-8 ½; 2. Peter Martinez 44-4; 4. Dustin Leroy 36-5 ½; Discus: 1. Martinez 136-3, 2. Bulawsky 123-6, 3. Klay Kliest 119-0; Long Jump: 2. Bachelor 18-1; Triple Jump: 3. Ernie Jimenez 34-10, 4. Moreno 34-0; High Jump: 4. Trevor Peter 5-0; Pole Vault: 4. Peter 9-6, 5. Peter Cresci 9-0.
Girls win seven individual events
The Yosemite girls had another dominating performance winning seven individual events, with senior Elyse Espe and sophomore Sayda Taylor winning three events each.
Espe’s 48.1 in the 300 hurdles is a season personal best. “I’m close to my top marks from last season,” Espe said. “I want to be at my best for league and masters. My goal is to qualify for the state meet.”
Taylor is also rounding into last season’s record-setting performance in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Junior Peyton Garner scored 32 points by placing second in four events. She jumped 15-5 in the long jump and is now tied with teammate Chloe Duke for sixth all-time. It is only Garner’s second long jump event. To date, Garner has scored more points than any YHS girls track athlete.
Junior Alli Ruiz was the other YHS winner taking first in the 100 hurdles, as well as placing second in both the 300 hurdles and the 400.
The team dedicated the meet and the season to former basketball and track athlete Shania Costella, who lost her life in a Han. 7 auto accident. The team wore ‘Shania Strong’ wristbands and many members of the team had the No. 30 with a crucifix in the zero on their right shoulder in memory of her. It was an idea initiated by Espe. “I thought it would be a great way to honor Shania and the team though it would be great too,” said Espe.
YHS Girls Results: 100 meters: 1. Sayda Taylor 12.7, 2. Peyton Garner 13.1, 4. Abigail Rumohr 14.0; 200m: 1. Taylor 26.1, 2. Garner 26.7; 400m: 1. Elyse Espe 63.3, 2. Alli Ruiz 63.4; 800m: 5. Riley Ashton 2:52.6; 6. Ella Campbell 3:00.2; 1600m: 5. Ashton 6:21; 3200m 4. Ashton 14.05; 100m high hurdles 1. Ruiz 17.3, 2. Lauren Peterson 17.9, 4. Katrina Conklin 18.9; 300m hurdles: 1. Espe 48.1, 2. Ruiz 48.8, 4. Young 56.0; 4x100m relay: 2. Yosemite 54.3; 4x400m relay: 2. Yosemite; Discus: 3. Sarah Meeks 87-4; Long Jump: 1. Taylor 16-11, 2. Garner 15-5; Triple Jump: 1. Espe 32.5, 2. Garner 32-1, 4. Amy Young 28-7; High Jump: 5. Karee Smith 4-4; Pole Vault: 4. Ashton 7-6, 5. Conklin 7-0, Young 7-0.
The YHS frosh/soph boys placed third overall. Kerman was the overall winner. Christian Rold was a double winner in the 200 (24.8) and high jump (5-8). Ernie Jimenez won the 400 in 56.2.
The final NSL practice meet was held Wednesday at Washington Union.
The Sanger Metric Classic
Selected Yosemite track athletes participated in the prestigious Sanger Metric Classic on April 21. Overall, 31 teams participated with some of the best track athletes in the Central Section.
Taylor was the highest finisher for the Badger girls, clearing 5-2 in the high jump to tie for third place. Garner was seventh in the triple jump at 32-11.
For the boys, Kevin Bulawsky placed fourth in the shot put at 48-0. Peter Martinez was eighth at 43-9.
The YHS girls 4x100 relay team consisting of Taylor, Garner, Chloe Duke, and Abigail Rumohr placed ninth in a time of 52.71, and Espe placed ninth in the 300 hurdles (49.18).
The YHS frosh/soph 4x100m relay team of Lucas Lehigh, Caleb Burke, Colby Leroy, and Christian Rold placed 9th in a time of 50.28.
Comments