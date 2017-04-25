Shattuck named new coach for Minarets girls soccer

Michele Shattuck has been named the new girls soccer coach at Minarets High School.
Shattuck brings many years as a player and coach to the Minarets girls soccer program. She has coached in southern and central California at the high school and middle school level in both CIF and Club competition.
She has been with Minarets as an assistant coach for the past two seasons and now will take the lead role in the program.
Shattuck started playing when she was 6 years old - the first girl to play in a boys league. She has spent extensive years of play on Southern Cal travel teams, and in regional and national league play.
Known as a prodigy to many, she was part of the Olympic development program and spent time playing abroad in international competition.
“When I think of Michele I see a team player, a leader, and a unique competitive spirit that brightens the field,” said Minarets Athletic Director Jay Smoljan. “She is a positive force that loves to draw out the best in each player. “She leads by example and loves to share in a challenge.”
“We are very excited about the future of girls soccer at Minarets,” said Principal Daniel Ching. “Michelle is a professional who has a heart for student-athletes and a passion for the game of soccer. Her emphasis on character and integrity mixed with her knowledge of soccer fundamentals will help our girls reach new heights.”
