Minarets Youth Football returns

After a two year hiatus, Minarets Youth Football and Cheer is back.
Minarets is a member of the Central Valley Youth Football league and after a core group of parents and coaches got together, a decision was made to bring the program back. Signups will be held at 6 p.m. on May 3, in the Minarets High School multipurpose room.
Coaches are forming three teams - pee wee (AGE), juniors (AGE) and seniors (AGE). Head coaches will be named soon.
Registration for football is $50 for the early bird rate and initial registration for cheer is $25. After May 3, prices will increase to $70. Practices and home games will be hosted at Minarets. Practices will begin in late July and the season will go through October.
Details: Mike Redman, (209) 617-3745.
