Lady Badgers continue hunt for NSL win

Yosemite High School’s softball team (5-11, 0-4 North Sequoia League) has yet to earn its first league victory after it lost to Sierra (11-4, 2-2 NSL) and Chowchilla (13-6, 3-1 NSL) last week.
On April 19, the Badgers took a 2-0 lead over Sierra, but the Chieftains were able to rally back in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-2 win.
Up until the top of the third, Badgers starting sophomore pitcher Angelina McBride and Chieftains starter Emily Grimbleby, a senior, kept each team’s offense at bay with three strikeouts for McBride and four for Grimbleby.
But after another strikeout for Grimbleby, the Badgers began a scoring attack. Freshman Rive Prater bunted for a single, followed by a McBride walk and a single by senior Chloe Pieper-Wasem to load the bases.
Senior Katie Thompson got an RBI on a groundout, and Prater scored after a pitch got away from the Sierra catcher.
In the bottom of the third, the Badgers defense showed flashes of brilliance. Prater, playing shortstop, made a long lunge for a ground ball headed towards center and tossed it backhand to second baseman Madison Gipson for a force out. McBride fielded a hit for another out, and a groundout ended the inning.
“Our defense was awesome,” said assistant coach Bevin Sternburg, acting in place of David Maynez who missed the game due to family commitments. “I enjoyed watching our defense today. Every game we’re getting better and better, and it definitely showed in this game.”
But in the bottom of the fourth, the Chieftains rallied for six hits, even after the Badgers got a double play.
With two outs, Sierra batters got a walk, then got three straight hits for a score. After another walk - on a full count - Chieftain freshman Alyssa Rue blasted a triple deep into left field, scoring three more runners.
Another single, and two batters being hit by pitches, led to two more scores before Badger pitcher Courtney Herrera took the mound, and managed to end the inning after allowing the seventh and final run.
“They have some good hitters,” Sternburg said. “But our pitchers did awesome putting the ball where it needed to be. They hit their spots. But with all pitchers they can get tired and start allowing hits.”
“I think we did good today,” added sophomore Brandi Sneed, who had a double for the Badgers. “We didn’t get down and we didn’t let the game get to our heads.”
Prater, McBride, Pieper-Wasem, Arredondo, and Sneed all had one hit for the Badgers.
Against Chowchilla on April 21, the Badgers fell behind 9-0 in the first inning and couldn’t recover on the way to the 17-2 loss. Prater and McBride notched the lone hits for the Badgers. Pieper-Wasem had an RBI.
The Badgers were scheduled to face Washington Union (9-11, 1-3 NSL) Tuesday (scores unavailable at press time), and Liberty-Madera Ranchos (7-13, 3-0 NSL) Friday, with both games at home.
