Yosemite swim teams remain undefeated in NSL after huge win

The Yosemite High girls varsity swimming team had to wait for the results of the last event of the day on Thursday to realize they beat Kerman for the first time in three years.
The Lady Badgers beat Kerman 93-87, while the boys team beat the Lions 107-73. The girls JV team completed the sweep of Kerman by winning 75-33.
Both the varsity girls and boys team are 4-0 in the North Sequoia League with a meet Tuesday at home against Chowchilla. The NSL Championship meet will be held at Kerman on May 5, with the top swimmers qualifying for the D-II Valley Championship meet on May 12 and 13 at Bakersfield College.
For the complete story and more photos, see the April 27 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
