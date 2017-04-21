Matyshock earns first no hitter as Yosemite beats Sierra 5-0

It took a few walks, a high pitch count, and an incredible defensive stop by a recent JV call-up, but Tyler Matyshock, a sophomore pitcher for Yosemite High School’s varsity baseball team, has added his first no hitter to his young career.
Against Sierra High School (10-7, 3-5 North Sequoia League) on Thursday, Matyshock led the Badgers (9-9, 1-7 NSL) to their first league win with a 5-0 victory.
“I just thought about throwing strikes because I threw two walks in a row,” Matyshock said. “But the defense came through and I had confidence in them, so I just needed to focus and throw strikes.”
The Badgers were ahead 4-0 going into the top of the sixth, when Matyshock’s no hitter was nearly brought to a halt.
With two outs and one on, Harry Blunt of the Chieftains came to the plate, and cracked a shot between Badger second baseman Henry Curley and first baseman Frankie Lemos.
Curley, a sophomore in only his fifth game as a varsity player since his recent call-up from JV, charged towards the ball and made an outstretched, diving snag. He then hopped to his feet and threw to Lemos for the out as Blunt’s foot hovered over the bag.
“I just wanted to stay calm and do everything I could to get the win and save Tyler’s no hitter,” said Curley, who also helped JV pitcher Nick Pierce earn his first no hitter earlier this season.
“I got a lot from (Curley) and my defense out there,” Matyshock said. “That helps you when you pitch. If you have confidence in your defense, it makes a huge change.”
“I told him ‘you better buy Curley lunch, because he saved that for you,’” laughed Head Coach JD Burnett. “But Tyler is an amazing athlete. He’s the kind of kid you really like to see succeed because he’s such a high character kid with an amazing work ethic and tremendous amount of mental toughness. So when stuff like this happens to kids like that, it really brings you a lot of joy.”
Yosemite will face Sierra again today, April 21, in a makeup game on the road after it was canceled April 18. They will then face Washington Union (9-13, 3-6 NSL) on the road Monday, April 24.
For full game details and additional photos, see the April 27 edition of the Sierra Star.
Comments