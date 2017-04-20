After a scoring spree in the fourth, Chieftains best Badgers 7-2

Yosemite High School’s softball team (5-11, 0-3 North Sequoia League) took a 2-0 lead over league powerhouse Sierra High (11-2, 2-0 NSL) on Wednesday, but the Chieftains were able to rally back in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-2 win.
Up until the top of the third, Badgers starting sophomore pitcher Angelina McBride and Chieftains starter Emily Grimbleby, a senior, kept each team’s offense at bay with three strikeouts for McBride and five for Grimbleby.
But after another strikeout for Grimbleby, the Badgers began a scoring attack. Freshman Rive Prater knocked a bunt for a single, followed by a McBride walk and a single by senior Chloe Pieper-Wasem to load the bases.
Senior Katie Thompson then knocked an RBI on a groundout, and Prater ran home after a pitch got away from Sierra’s catcher Tyler Gonzales.
In the bottom of the third, the Badgers defense showed flashes of brilliance. Prater, playing shortstop, made a long lunge for a ground ball headed towards center and tossed it backhand to second baseman Madison Gipson for an out. McBride then fielded a crack to herself on the mound for another out, and a groundout ended the inning.
“Our defense was awesome,” said assistant coach Bevin Sternburg, acting in place of David Maynez who missed the game due to family commitments. “I enjoyed watching our defense today. Every game we’re getting better and better, and it definitely showed in this game.”
But in the bottom of the fourth, the Chieftains showed why they’re at the top of the NSL, rallying off six hits, even after the Badgers earned a double play on a catch and throw from Prater to first baseman Tori Arredondo.
With two outs, Sierra batters got a walk, then knocked off three straight hits for a score. After another walk - on a full count - Chieftain freshman Alyssa Rue blasted a triple deep into left field, scoring three more runners.
Another single, and two batters being hit by pitches, led to two more scores before Badger pitcher Courtney Herrera took the mound, and managed to end the inning after allowing the seventh and final run. The game later ended on that same score, 7-2.
“They have some good hitters,” Sternburg said. “But our pitchers did awesome putting the ball where it needed to be. They hit their spots. But with all pitchers they can get tired and start allowing hits.”
“I think we did good today,” added sophomore Brandi Sneed, who hit a double for the Badgers. “We didn’t get down and we didn’t let the game get to our heads.”
The Badgers will face off against Chowchilla High School (12-6, 2-1 NSL) on the road Friday.
Comments