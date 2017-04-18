$20 registration fee for youth football

The Yosemite Badger Youth Football (YBYF) program is preparing for its 2017 season, and there is a strong emphasis this year on reaching out to more youth players to sign up.
The youth football program is open to Mountain Area football players from from kindergarten to eighth grade. The program is a feeder program for Yosemite High School.
“By giving these young players a good foundation and fostering a love of the sport, they will be prepared for high school level football, if they choose to participate,” said YBYF President Matthew Griffin.
In an effort to reduce costs to families, YBYF is offering an all-time low registration fee of just $20 until May 7. After May 7 the registration fee will increase to $50 until July 23, and then $100 after the start of the season on July 24.
To register for football, visit YosemiteBadgerYouthFootball.com, and for cheer go to YosemiteBadgerYouthCheer.com.
The program will have a booth at both the Coarsegold Rodeo and Gold Rush Days the weekend of May 6-7, and at school carnivals planned at Oakhurst, Wasuma, Coarsegold, or Rivergold elementary schools.
In addition to players, the program is also in need of qualified football head and assistant coaches for all four TBYF teams. If you have football or coaching experience and would like to volunteer to work with these young athletes, fill out the online coaching application at YosemiteBadgerYouthFootball.com.
A background check will be required of all coaches. For questions regarding coaching only, contact Griffin at (559) 676-6999. All other inquiries should be directed to the websites.
