Babe Ruth baseball sign-ups

Yosemite Gateway Babe Ruth baseball is organizing teams for this upcoming season. Babe Ruth is for baseball players, ages 12-15, that are no longer eligible to play Little League. The league is expected to field three teams, including Mariposa.
The Babe Ruth season begins at the end of the high school season, and runs through June including Tournament play.
Home games will be played at Minarets, with the Mariposa team playing home games in Mariposa. Y.G.B.R. plays teams throughout the valley including Sierra and Liberty High.
Teams are holding organized practices Monday and Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Minarets JV field.
Registrations are still being accepted. Visit Yosemite Gateway Babe Ruth on Facebook.
