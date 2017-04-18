Taylor wins high jump at Sanger Classic

The Badger track team was busy during spring break, participating in the 24-team Sanger Easter Classic Invitational on April 11.
Track heavyweights such as Buchanan, Clovis West, Redwood of Visalia, Sanger, and Tulare Western were all at Dotson Field.
Sophomore Sayda Taylor was the lone winner for Yosemite, winning the high jump at 5-2. Taylor, who has won at three Valley invitational meets, has a best of 5-3 this year and is tied for the No. 6 ranking in the Central Section.
The YHS 4x100 meter relay team of Daytona Tuso, Peyton Garner, Abigail Rumohr, and Taylor took third place overall in a time of 52.63. It is the second straight invite where the 4x100 team has run a sub-53. That time ranks Yosemite No. 26 in the Central Section according to Athletic.net. The team is chasing the 4x100 record of 50.83 set in 1983, making it one of the oldest records at YHS.
Garner, who is having a strong all-around season, placed third in the triple jump with a personnel best of 32-6. Garner is moving up in the section rankings and is currently ranked No. 29.
Junior Peter Martinez unleashed a throw of 136-1 to take third place in the discus. It is a personal best throw for Martinez who is ranked No. 5 all-time at YHS, and No. 18 in the Central Section.
YHS girls finishers: 100 meters: 8. Taylor (13.31), 9. Garner (13.42) - 100 hurdles: 5. Chloe Duke (18.1), 6. Alli Ruiz (18.4). 300 hurdles: 9. Ruiz (1:07.28). 4x200 relay: 4. (Garner, Sarah Meeks, Tuso, Rumohr - 1:54.74) - 4x400 relay: 4. (Riley Ashton, Elyse Espe, Ruiz, Karee Smith - 4:29.30).
YHS boys finishers: 110m high hurdles: 7. Kevin Bulawsky (17.24), 10. Cass Moreno (18.14). 3200: 22. Isaac Rumohr (10:56). 4x100 relay: 5. (Dustin Leroy, Trevor Peter, Noah West, Larry Wood - 46.70). 4x800 relay: 6. (Caleb Bachelor, Rumohr, Ernest Jimenez, Alec Small - 9:10.12). 4x1600m relay: 9. (Peter Cresci, Jimenez, Rumohr, Small - 21:56.38). Shot Put: 5. Kevin Bulawsky (45-5), 8. Peter Martinez (40-6).
Bulawsky has a season best of 46-9 in the shot which ranks him No. 16 in the Central Section.
Yosemite hosted the second of three North Sequoia League meets on Wednesday, April 19, at Badger Stadium.
NSL meets lead up to the league championships which will be held at Yosemite on May 3. Teams accumulate points based on placement that are applied toward the league title.
The YHS girls won their first league meet and are considered favorites to repeat at the NSL league meet. Garner won four individual events at NSL No. 1 and has had an outstanding season.
Taylor is coming off a quad injury but is regaining her 2016 form that qualified her for the state meet last year in the 100. The depth at the sprints and field events should tip the balance for the Yosemite girls.
