Golf team set to win sixth consecutive title

The Yosemite High School golf team is well on the way to winning its sixth consecutive league championship.
On March 29, YHS hosted all six North Sequoia League teams and came away with the victory.
Spencer Uzzell, two-time North Sequoia League MVP, won the tournament for the third time out of four tournaments this season. Jake Sweeney of Liberty tied Spencer for medalist honors, with a 39 which resulted in 39 stableford points.
The course played tough due to all the rain and the scores were higher than usual. Spencer and Jake were the only players to break 40. Badger freshman Josh Barba shot a 41 to earn third place. Josh finished par-birdie-par on the last three holes to cap off what was his best performance of the season. Michael Stieler continued to play well with a 42 and fourth place. The Badgers totaled 161 points to beat out second place Liberty which scored 132. Kerman had 116 points for third place with Dos Palos scoring 106, Chowchilla 103, and Washington Union 65.
On April 5, Washington Union hosted at Lemoore Golf Course and YHS had their best tournament of the year. The Badgers scored 184 points, topping their earlier best of 170 at Madera. Stableford scores were much higher this week with Kerman getting 166 points for second place. Liberty came in third with 146 points, beating out Chowchilla’s 125. Washington Union (96) edged Dos Palos (93) for fifth place. Michael Stieler birdied three of the first four holes and held on with a 37 and 45 points for medalist. Spencer Uzzell and Daniel Roberts each shot 38 for 43 points and a tie for second. Three YHS freshman finished in the top ten. Josh Barba came in seventh with 34 points and Koa Estela and Jackson Thearle each had 31 points to tie for tenth. The Badgers have now won all five league tournaments.
The strong finish in Lemoore puts YHS in a very strong position to repeat as NSL champions. They could finish as low as fourth in the last two tournaments and still win league.
As the season progresses, Coach Reg Turner says everyone is playing better. Uzzell is in a good position to three-peat for MVP honors. Stieler has won two league tournaments, including an impressive outing in Lemoore. The freshman, Barba, Estela, and Thearle are the first, Turner believes, to score over 30 points in the same tournament.
YHS also have Dylan Allen who has played number three for the team all year. Turner goes on to point out the five best scores at Lemoore totaled 203 strokes, a very good score for a D-II team.
The Badgers will continue their drive toward a championship at Eagle Springs (Brighton Crest) on April 19 at 2 p.m.. They will conclude the NSL season with the league championship tournament at Madera Municipal Golf Course on May 3. The winner of league will go on and play in the North Area on May 9.
Comments