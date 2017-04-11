Swimmers continue to win

A small Firebaugh swim team found themselves in deep water at Yosemite High April 6, as the Badgers won almost every event, with the boys team beating Firebaugh 130-16 and the girls winning 128-31.
Both of Coach Brandon Brokaw’s Yosemite teams are 4-0 in the North Sequoia League.
In the boys competition, Owen Bassett won the 50 and 200 yard freestyle races, and Hunter Duke won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Hunter Kahn won the 100 butterfly event and Peter Mclean was first in the 100 breaststroke.
Josh John won the 200 IM, and Joe Dudley placed first in the 400 freestyle by 16 seconds.
Yosemite’s Samantha Rockey won two events - the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Other Yosemite first place finishers included Kendra Tapia (50 freestyle), Abigail Williams (500 freestyle), Julia Knott (100 breaststroke), and Randi Johnson (200 IM).
Both the boys and the girls teams sweep the relay races.
Yosemite’s Justin Talley and Trinity Zelazo won the boys and girls 1-meter diving competition.
Kerman will be at Yosemite on April 20 for a 4 p.m. start. Badger boys and girls with qualifying times will compete in the Clovis West Invitational on April 22, and Chowchilla visits Yosemite at 4 p.m. on April 27. The NSL Championship Meet will be held in Kerman at 1 p.m. on May 6.
The boys team is looking to win its 12th consecutive league title. The girls team had a streak of eight league titles (2007 - 2014) until Kerman edged the Badgers for the title in 2015. The team bounced back last season to win the NSL championship.
YHS Correspondent
Comments