Badgers look to keep NSL tennis title

The undefeated streak continues for Yosemite High School’s tennis team in the North Sequoia League, as the boys took home three straight victories last week to improve to 14-1 on the year, and 9-0 in league.
It appears clear that Yosemite will claim its third straight NSL title after beating Kerman (9-10, 3-5 NSL) April 3, Liberty-Madera Ranchos April 4, and Kerman again April 6.
The Badgers swept Kerman 9-0 (including both individual and doubles play) in the April 3 meet, and bested the Lions 6-3 April 6. Against Liberty, the Badgers almost pulled off another sweep, but won 8-1. No. 6 Yosemite player David O’Brien was the only one who lost in individual play.
No. 1 player Steven Standefer remains undefeated in individual play this year (15-0), and it seems likely he’ll retain the NSL championship he won last year.
The Badgers will take a week off for Spring Break before returning on Tuesday, April 18 to face Sierra High School at home, and Washington Union (8-6, 4-4 NSL) on the road Thursday, April 20 to finish NSL play for the year.
