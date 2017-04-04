Espe places third at West Coast Relays

The Yosemite High varsity and JV track teams participated in the 90th Annual West Coast Relays last week. The JV event was held at Clovis High on March 31 and the varsity meet was April 1 at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, the site of the California CIF state track and field championships.
Close to 80 teams from all over the state participated in Saturday’s varsity event, making it the largest track meet in the Central Section regular season, with 24 teams competing in the frosh/soph event.
“It is not easy to make it into this meet,” YHS coach Walker Vaughn said. “You have to have a qualifying time or mark. You compete against some of the best track athletes in the state. Teams like to compete here to prepare for the upcoming state meet.”
Senior Elyse Espe had the highest finish for Yosemite. Espe took third in the open division of the 300 meter low hurdles with a time of 49.51.
Senior Kevin Bulawsky put 46-4 in the shot put taking third place overall in the ‘seeded’ division. The distance is a personal best for Bulawsky and No. 4 all-time for YHS. The weights have been an area of strength for the varsity boys. Last week, Bulawsky’s teammate Peter Martinez heaved the shot 45-8, now No. 5 best all-time. Both throwers are gearing up for what looks like a strong North Sequoia League season.
Peyton Garner was 13th in the seeded triple jump at 30-10.
Yosemite JV highlights
Sayda Taylor was the lone YHS individual winner taking first place in the high jump at 5-3.
The 4x100 meter relay (Chloe Duke, Linnea Leinau, Abigail Rumohr, Taylor) took third place with a time of 53.25, third fastest time in Yosemite history.
Christian Rold was second in the high jump at 5-7.
Duke had a big day, placing seventh in the long jump (14-09), and 10th in both the 100 (18.62) and 300 (55.38) hurdles.
Leinau was ninth in the long jump (14-5) as well as the triple jump (29-1), and Lillian Stegge placed 10th in the 400 meters (1:10.17).
Yosemite Invitational
The 13th annual Yosemite Invitational is set for this Friday at Badger Stadium with a field of 19 teams.
The meet has grown over the years and for some Valley track programs, it has become a destination event. Inclement weather has canceled a couple of previous events, but Friday’s meet looks promising. Field events begin at 2 p.m. and running events have a scheduled 3 p.m. start.
The meet includes Valley track powers Clovis East, Kingsburg, and Sanger. NSL teams include Chowchilla, Kerman, Liberty and Sierra. Minarets will be making their first appearance at the meet.
It will be a chance for both YHS boys and girls teams to showcase their talent prior to the beginning of the North Sequoia League ‘practice meets.’ The first NSL meet was held at Washington Union on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
