The Mid-Valley Bass Club will be hosting the 20th Annual Kid’s Fishing Day at Hensley Lake on Saturday, April 22 for children 15 years old and under.
Nearly 200 children are expected to participate in the event.
This event is designed to spark an interest in fishing and water safety for the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts. Fishing experts will be on hand to teach kids the basics of baiting, casting and reeling in the big one. The following activities, along with lots of door prizes, are scheduled to take place during Kid’s Fishing Day:
☆ Bean Bag Toss
☆ Life jacket musical chairs
☆ Face painting
☆ Temporary tattoo booth
☆ Special appearance by Bobber the Water Safety Dog
☆ Giant ‘Water Safety’ Jenga
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Hidden View Recreation Area upper boat ramp parking lot. Fishing will run until 11:30 a.m. and the festivities will continue into the afternoon. There is no charge to participate in the event.
Guests with their own fishing poles are encouraged to bring them. Park staff will hand out loaner fishing poles, but supplies are limited. Individuals 16 years old or older must have a valid fishing license.
Fourth grade children with an authorized Every Kid in the Park (EKiP) voucher can exchange their voucher for their plastic EKiP Pass. This 12-month pass authorizes fourth graders and their family to visit hundreds of federal parks nationwide for free.
Details: Park Ranger Miranda Peters, (559) 673-5151.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Comments