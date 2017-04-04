All-League honors for Lady Badgers

All five starters on the Yosemite High girls basketball team (18-12, 8-1 North Sequoia League) that made it to the semifinal round of the CIF Central Section D-II playoffs earned all-league recognition. The selections were announced by Coach Gary Blate at the team’s recent banquet.
The team’s leading scorer, sophomore Grace Fries, was First Team while three other sophomores, Lilly Graffigna, Sophie McGoldrick and Hailey Rich were Second Team.
Fries finished the season with 412 points, which puts her at No. 3 in the YHS record book for points in single season by a sophomore (No. 1 Katie Menton - 470 - 2005). She is No. 7 in the all time scoring record book (No. 1 Sydnee Fipps - 857 - 2010) and is also No. 7 in made 3-point baskets in a season with 56 (No. 1 Sydnee Fipps - 107 - 2011).
Junior Siena Oswald was the Defensive Player MVP of the North Sequoia League. She finished the season with 254 rebounds (10 pg), making her the No. 16 rebounder in the Central Section and No. 3 in D-II. She was also No. 7 in D-II with her five double-doubles (double figures for points and rebounds in a game).
Graffigna lead the Lady Badgers in assists (106 - 3.7 pg) and steals (65 - 2.2 pg). Her assists place her at No. 16 in the section and No. 4 in D-II.
McGoldrick lead the Badgers with 10 blocked shots, was the second leading scorer on the team (8.2 pg), and was third in rebounds (6.6 pg).
Rich was second on the team in rebounds with 198 (6.8 pg).
League MVP honors went to Washington’s Union senior Zavia Barlow.
The underclassman of the year award went to Kerman freshman Breanna Hurt.
NSL 1st Team All-League
☆ Grace Fries, sophomore (Yosemite)
☆ Adriana Felsinger, sophomore (Chowchilla)
☆ Kaitlyn Guizar, senior (Kerman)
☆ Breanna Hurt, frosh (Kerman)
☆ Taylor Barcus, junior (Sierra)
☆ Hannah Gilreath, junior (Sierra)
☆ Tonee Bland, sophomore (Union)
NSL 2nd Team All-League
☆ Lilly Graffigna, sophomore (Yosemite)
☆ Sophie McGoldrick, sophomore (Yosemite)
☆ Hailey Rich, sophomore (Yosemite)
☆ Victoria Patton, senior (Chowchilla)
☆ Ashton Berry, junior (Liberty)
☆ Sierra Perez, senior (Kerman)
NSL All-League Defense Team
☆ MVP: Siena Oswald, junior (Yosemite)
☆ Adriana Felsinger, sophomore (Chowchilla)
☆ Danielle Pacheco, senior (Kerman)
☆ Morgan Turner, sophomore (Kerman)
☆ Madison Devine, junior (Liberty)
☆ Autumn Barcus, junior (Sierra)
