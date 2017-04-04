Lady Badgers face Kerman Thursday

Yosemite High School’s softball team (5-8) is on a four game losing streak, but began play in the North Sequoia League this week and will face off against Kerman (4-7) on Thursday at home.
Against McLane (6-2-1) on March 28, the Badgers lost 6-0, with freshman Rive Prater, senior Chloe Pieper-Wasem, and juniors Kylie Seals and Caitlin Burns all notching a hit.
That was followed by a 11-2 loss to undefeated Roosevelt (11-0) on March 29. In the game, Prater, junior Amaya Chenot, and sophomore Tori Arredondo all cracked doubles, while Prater added an extra hit. Seals also got a hit at the plate.
Pitching duties were split by senior Courtney Herrera and Prater, who has returned to the team following an injury earlier in the season.
“We put the bat on the ball and scored some runs, so that’s an improvement,” said Dave Maynez, head coach. “But we’ve come off injuries like you wouldn’t believe. Prater was injured, one of my top pitchers Angelina McBride is injured, and I’ve got other players still dealing with arm issues. It’s rough. But we’re working on that.”
On March 30, the Badgers wrapped up preseason play with a 9-3 loss against Riverbank (6-7, 0-1 Trans Valley League) out of Modesto. Prater, Pieper-Wasem, and senior star Katie Thompson all earned two hits, followed by sophomore Paige Szabadi and Seals with a hit each.
Maynez said he was excited to begin NSL play on the road against Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-10) Tuesday (scores unavailable at press time).
“I think if we tighten up a bit on defense, and work a little bit on our hitting, we’re there to compete,” Maynez said. “A lot of other NSL teams have lost some seniors, some are higher division, so whatever their record, they can still be top notch. The goal here is to come out with some strong wins during league, and we’re a building program that’s looking forward to it.”
The Badgers have played nearly even on offense and defense, scoring 78 runs while allowing 80 on the year. Kerman, meanwhile, has allowed 74 runs while scoring 64 on the season.
The home game against Kerman is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Comments