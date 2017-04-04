Jones wins regional golf tourney

Coarsegold resident Jenny Jones, club champion of the River Creek Women’s Golf Club, recently won the annual Margaret DeBaets Tournament of Club Champions at Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba, with a low gross score of 86.
The annual tournament is a competition among women’s club champions from Central California courses, from Tulare to Madera. Jones’ award was presented to her at the Professional Womens Golf Association’s workshop at Pardini’s in Fresno.
The PWGA was founded in 1947 to promote the best interests of women in amateur golf. In addition to supporting several benevolent projects, PWGA also provides educational, competitive and social opportunities for its members. Maggie Martin of Midpines serves on the board of directors of the Fresno chapter.
Interested lady golfers, whatever skill level, are invited to come out and play with the RCWC women at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Players may play three times without paying membership dues, which have been reduced to $35 this year.
For further information regarding the club and PWGA call Barb Hamilton, (209) 966-8474, or Linda Shepler, (559) 683-8408.
River Creek
Comments