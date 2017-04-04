Badgers remain undefeated in league tennis

Yosemite High School’s boys tennis team (11-1, 6-0 North Sequoia League) looks poised to claim its third straight NSL title after it rallied off easy wins over three league opponents, capped by a 9-0 sweep of Kerman (8-9, 2-4 NSL) on Monday.
No. 1 Badger Steven Standefer remained 12-0 in individual play after he won 6-1, 6-3, followed by wins from No. 2 Cannon Eames (6-1, 6-4), No. 3 Burke Stewart (6-3, 6-1), No. 4 Ian Pincus (4-6, 6-1, 7-4 tiebreak), No. 5 Tyler Hellwig (7-6, 6-1), and No. 6 David O’Brien (6-3, 7-5).
In doubles play, Standefer and Eames won 8-4, Stewart and Pincus 8-2, and Harry Thearle and Orion Cicolleti won 8-4.
Against Chowchilla (4-5, 1-3 NSL) on March 30, the Badgers again swept their opponents. Only against Washington Union (7-4, 3-2) NSL on March 28 did any Yosemite player lose a match, as O’Brien was defeated by Chalson Lee.
The Badgers were scheduled to face Liberty-Madera Ranchos on the road Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time. They will face Kerman at home Thursday, with matches scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
Comments