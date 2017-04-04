Badgers still looking for league win

What started as a 6-0 baseball season and a possible league run has changed into a winless streak for the Yosemite High team (6-6, 0-6 NSL), as they began this week with an error plagued 4-0 loss to Liberty-Madera Ranchos (9-3, 6-0 NSL) Monday at home.
Both teams played a tough defensive battle up until the fifth inning, behind complete games from junior Evan Prater for the Badgers, and sophomore Nathanael Samarin for the Hawks.
In the top of the fifth, the bases were loaded for Liberty with no outs thanks to at least two errors by Badger third baseman and junior Ty Peterson. Yosemite committed at least four errors throughout the game.
With the bases loaded, Samarin knocked a single and Liberty’s Cody Hill was able to get home safe for a run. Colton Cardoza then knocked a single, but Eli Gonzaelz was caught at home.
Liberty’s Isaiah Torres then came to the plate and blasted a deep hit into center field, where Yosemite’s Austin Burgeno was unable to complete a diving catch, earning the Hawks another run. Jacob Brauer then singled for a third run, and Chris Estrada notched a hit as well for Liberty’s fourth run of the inning.
The Badgers were unable to mount an offensive attack in the final innings, leading to their sixth straight loss.
“They are who we thought they were, this is the second time we played them so it’s nothing new,” said Head Coach JD Burnett. “We just have to do a better job defensively, and find a way to score some runs. There were several errors that led to all their runs. We’ll just need to practice harder.”
Only two Badger batters, Tyler Matyshock and Austin Burgeno, got a hit against Samarin, while each went 1-3 with a strikeout. All other Badgers went hitless.
On the mound, Prater faced 34 batters, and allowed 6 hits on 92 pitches with 4 strikeouts.
The loss followed tough defeats last week, where Yosemite earned nine runs in a single inning against Chowchilla (7-8, 3-3 NSL) but still fell 10-9 on March 27, and lost 6-0 against Washington Union (6-9, 2-4 NSL) March 30.
Against Washington Union, Matyshock earned 12 strikeouts but lost the game on 3 allowed hits.
The Badgers will face Liberty on the road Thursday, then enter tournament games next week from Monday to Wednesday, facing McLane, Selma, Sequoia, and Lindsay. Starting times vary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
