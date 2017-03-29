Undefeated streak continues for Badgers tennis

Yosemite High School’s tennis team improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in the North Sequoia League this week after defeating Washington Union (6-4, 2-2 NSL) on Monday 8-1 at home.
Led by No. 1 player Steven Standefer, last year’s league champion of individual play, the Badgers rallied off eight set wins, with only one loss.
Standefer won 6-0, 6-0, folllowed by No. 2 Cannon Eames (6-1, 6-7, 7-1), No. 3 Burke Stewart (6-1, 6-1), No. 4 Ian Pincus (6-0, 6-4), and No. 5 Tyler Hellwig (6-0, 6-2). David O’Brien, the No. 6 individual player on the team, lost 6-0, 6-4. Standefer also remains undefeated in individual play, at 9-0 on the year, and looks to repeat as champion.
In doubles play, the team of Standefer and Eames won 8-1, followed by Stewart and Pincus with an 8-3 win, and an 8-2 win for Henry Thearle and Orion Cicoletti.
The Badgers are scheduled to face off against Chowchilla (4-5, 1-3 NSL) at home Thursday, then play two road games next week against Kerman (8-7, 2-2 NSL) on Monday, April 3, and Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Tuesday, April 4.
