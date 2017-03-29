Yosemite swim teams defeat Sierra

The Yosemite High boys and girls swim teams opened North Sequoia League competition March 23 at Sierra with both Badger teams beating the Chieftains. The boys team won 120-54 and the girls defeated Sierra 130-42.
Hunter Duke and Josh Johnson lead the boys team with two wins each - Duke taking first in the 200 (2:09.38) and 500 (5:40.89) yard freestyle - and Johnson winning the 200 IM (2:21.19) and 100 backstroke (1:03.09).
The only other individual first place finisher for Yosemite was Owen Bassett in the 100 butterfly (1:03.19).
The boys had two winning relay teams - the 400 freestyle team of Benjamin Johnson, Ethan McCully, William Bares and Tyler Gails won in 4:22.05 and the 200 medley team of Peter McLean, Johnson, Bassett, and Hunter Kahn took first with a time of 1:53.57.
Yosemite’s Randi Johnson, Samantha Rockey and Kendra Tapia each won two individual races. Rockey took first in the 200 IM (2:34.8) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19) - Johnson won the 200 freestyle (2:18.37) and the 500 freestyle (6:12) - with Tapia winning the 100 (1:05.10) and the 50 (29.28) freestyle races.
Johnson, Rockey and Tapia were also members of the winning 200 medley (2:15.02) and 200 freestyle (2:15.02) relay teams.
The fourth member of the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams were Kaily Neal and Trinity Zelasco.
The boys team is looking to win the North Sequoia League title for the 12th consecutive year.
The Lady Badgers had a streak of eight league titles (2007 - 2014), until Kerman took the title in 2015. Yosemite came back last year to recapture the championship.
The team’s next meet is on March 30 at Dos Palos.
