Youth basketball tourney this weekend

The 16th Annual Yosemite Spring Fling Basketball Tournament will be held in Oakhurst Saturday and Sunday, featuring nearly 30 teams from fifth grade to high school from across the state.
Sponsored by the Yosemite Youth Basketball Association (YYBA), teams will compete at Yosemite High School and Oak Creek Intermediate in five age divisions. More than 50 basketball games will be played during the two-day tournament.
In addition to teams from the Central Valley, the Bay Area and Southern California, Yosemite (Oakhurst) will compete in the 7th and 8th grade, and high school divisions.
James Anderson will coach Yosemite’s 7th and 8th grade teams with Chris Graffigna assisting.
Games get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday and championship games will be played between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
YYBA president-director Rick Slayton is proud to be hosting this year’s tournament.
“It’s been such a pleasure to watch our young athletes compete over the years and grow into such great adults,” Slayton said. “I thought we would hold this tournament three or four years - but here we are 16 years later and all the out of town teams love coming to Oakhurst to participate in this competitive tournament.”
Details: Jeff Nichols, (559) 760-0931
