Badger girls win four events at track meet

Last Friday the Yosemite High track team traveled to Exeter to compete in the small school division of the Exeter Monarch Invitational.
The YHS girls won four events - the 200 meter dash (Peyton Garner - 27.78), 300 low hurdles (Elyse Espe - 51.4), high jump (Sayda Taylor - 5-3) and the 4X100 relay (Garner, Linnea Leinau, Abigail Rumohe and Daytona Tusso - 53.84).
Garner also placed second in the 100 (13.51) and third in the triple jump (30-8).
“It shows the depth of our sprint corps with Sayda (Taylor) and Chloe (Duke) not currently in the mix,” Coach Walker Vaughn said.
Espe also placed third in the 400 (1:06.5) and fourth in the triple jump (30-6).
Sophomore Taylor, who qualified for the state meet last year in the 200, is slowly recovering from a minor injury.
“We are limiting Sayda’s events as she is recovering from injury,” Vaughn said. “We expect Sayda back on the track Friday (at the West Coast Relays) or for the Yosemite Invitational on April 7.”
Duke took third place in the 100 low hurdles (18.62) and the long jump (14-09). Leinau was fifth in both the long jump (14-05) and triple jump (29-01).
For the boys, Senior Kevin Bulawsky placed third in the 110m high hurdles at 16.36. Teammate Cass Moreno was ninth at 18.43. Bulawsky was seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.32. Senior Noah West was eighth in the 200 with a personal best 24.70.
Peter Martinez heaved 45-08 in the shot put for third place and his personal best for Martinez. He is now No. 4 all-time at Yosemite. “Peter had a big day,” Vaughn said. “He has thrown longer at practice. He is just reaching his potential in meets.” Bulawsky put 41-11 for eighth place.
Martinez also took third in the discus (134-1 - just off his all-time best of 134-10). Bulawsky was fourth in the discus at 119-7.
Junior Isaac Rumohr beat his personal bests in both the 1600 (4:55.6 - 12th place) and 3200 (10:31.18 - 11th place).
“I was pleased with Isaac’s performance,” Vaughn said. “Isaac had a goal of breaking five minutes in the mile. He will now have to rethink that. He had a good 3200 also which is a difficult double. He is progressing well in the distance.”
Clayton Burke, Dustin Leroy, Noah West and Noah Williams combined to take third place in the sprint medley with a time of 1:42.19.
Trevor Peter was sixth in the high jump (5-4) and seventh in the pole vault (9-0).
The Badgers will compete next at the prestigious West Coast Relays Friday and YHS will send its frosh-soph contingent to compete at Clovis East. On Saturday, the varsity level competes at Buchanan. Both events require qualifying times and marks to compete.
The Badgers will host the Yosemite Invitational at noon on Friday, April 7, with close to 20 teams scheduled to participate.
