March 29, 2017 10:54 AM

Yosemite High Sports Schedule

Baseball

3-30: at Washington Union

4-3: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS

4-6: at Liberty

Games at 4 p.m.

Softball

3-30: Riverbank at YHS

4-4: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos

4-6: Kerman at YHS

Games at 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

3-30: Chowchilla at YHS

4-3: at Kerman

4-4: at Liberty

4-6: Kerman at YHS

Matches at 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf

3-30: Mariposa at YHS (2 p.m.)

4-3: Fresno Christian at YHS (1 p.m.)

Co-ed swimming

3-30: at Dos Palos

4-1: at Sunnyside

4-6: Firebaugh at YHS

Meets at 3:30 p.m.

Co-ed track

3-31: at Clovis East (TBA)

4-1: at Buchanan (10 a.m.)

4-5: at Washington Union (3 p.m.)

