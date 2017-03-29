Yosemite High Sports Schedule

Baseball
☆ 3-30: at Washington Union
☆ 4-3: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS
☆ 4-6: at Liberty
Games at 4 p.m.
Softball
☆ 3-30: Riverbank at YHS
☆ 4-4: at Liberty-Madera Ranchos
☆ 4-6: Kerman at YHS
Games at 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
☆ 3-30: Chowchilla at YHS
☆ 4-3: at Kerman
☆ 4-4: at Liberty
☆ 4-6: Kerman at YHS
Matches at 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
☆ 3-30: Mariposa at YHS (2 p.m.)
☆ 4-3: Fresno Christian at YHS (1 p.m.)
Co-ed swimming
☆ 3-30: at Dos Palos
☆ 4-1: at Sunnyside
☆ 4-6: Firebaugh at YHS
Meets at 3:30 p.m.
Co-ed track
☆ 3-31: at Clovis East (TBA)
☆ 4-1: at Buchanan (10 a.m.)
☆ 4-5: at Washington Union (3 p.m.)
Comments