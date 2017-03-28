Bass Lake fishing derby offers $55,000 in prize money

Fishermen from near and far are expected to converge on Bass Lake May 6 and 7, with hopes of getting a portion of the $55,000 in prize money being offered in the 34th Annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby.
Specially tagged fish in the derby, sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce, include two worth $10,000 each, one for $5,000, 150 at $100 each, and 750 worth $20 each.
Registration is $25 per person and $60 per family, with family registration limited to husband and wife, and up to three children under the age of 16. All participants, except for children under the age of 16, must have a valid California Fishing License.
In order to qualify for prizes participants must be registered by 9 a.m. May 6, at one of the three Fishing Derby Headquarters - The Forks Resort, Millers Landing Resort, or Bass Lake Boat Rentals adjacent to Ducey’s on the Lake.
Registration forms and detailed rules can be downloaded at basslakechamber.com.
Staff Report
Comments