Badgers lose two league games

After a 6-0 start to the season, Yosemite High School’s baseball team (6-2, 0-2 North Sequoia League) has had a shaky league start, losing two straight games to Liberty-Madera Ranchos (5-3, 2-0 NSL) 5-3 on March 16 and Kerman (3-8, 2-0 NSL) 7-3 on March 20.
Against Kerman, last year’s NSL’s champions, the Badgers were led at the plate by sophomore Jaeden Pierce, who went 2 for 3. Sophomore Tyler Matyshock and junior Evan Prater both went 1 for 3, and senior Caleb Eicholtz went 1 for 4.
Liberty proved another challenge. Matyshock was the only Badger batter to hit more than a single as he knocked a lone triple to go 2 for 3 at the plate.
Despite the losses, Head Coach JD Burnett said his team has played well.
“It’s a tough league,” Burnett said. “We have to bring our A game in order to come out on top. Our plan is still in place. This team will keep getting better, we have not peaked yet.”
On March 14, on the road against Fresno Christian (2-8), the Badgers exploded for 16 runs in a shutout victory.
The Badgers will face Sierra (4-4, 0-2 NSL) at home Thursday, and Chowchilla (5-6, 1-1 NSL) on Monday, March 27.
For the JV baseball team, Kerman was another tough opponent as the younger Badger team lost 3-1 with 10 strikeouts.
“It’s very difficult to win any time you give up a third of your possible outs by not even trying to swing at the ball,” Head Coach Eric McLane said. “Kerman continues to be the cream of the crop in the NSL until we can prove otherwise.”
Sotfball team even at 5-5
Yosemite High School’s softball team (5-5) split games last week, defeating Fresno Christian (0-4) on the road 14-3 then losing at home to Coalinga (9-0) 11-0.
Against Fresno Christian, junior Hannah Gray and freshman Madison Gipson both had two singles, junior Kylie Seals added a single, and sophomore Angelina McBride had a double. Fresno Christian pitchers walked 14 Yosemite batters.
Against a strong Coalinga team with pitchers that allowed just two hits, Badger senior catcher Katie Thompson got a double while Seals added a single.
Head Coach David Maynez said his team has had some injuries at the pitcher position, but the team has been working through it as it prepared for home games against Laton (1-2) on March 22 and Sunnyside (2-4) March 24.
To help, freshman Rive Prater, a starting shortstop and pitcher that has already made an impact, will return this week after she was injured in a tournament in Jackson March 10-11.
“She is our leadoff hitter and has been very consistent at the plate,” Maynez said. “She should be ready to go.”
Tuesday’s game against Roosevelt (8-0) was canceled due to rain.
The Badgers will face two more non-league opponents, at McLane (4-2-1) on March 28 and at home against Riverbank (4-7) March 30 before opening North Sequoia League play on the road against Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-8) on April 4.
