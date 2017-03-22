Yosemite boys swim team defeats Reedley

In a tune-up to today’s first league meet at Sierra, the Yosemite High boys 13-member swim team defeated Reedley High 101-74 on March 16.
The team is looking to win the North Sequoia League title for the 12th consecutive year.
In just the third event of the day, the Badger 200 yard medley relay team of Josh Johnson, Peter McLean, Owne Bassett and Hunter Kahn raced to first place in 1:54.76, 3.2 seconds ahead of Reedley’s team.
Yosemite relay teams then followed up with two more fist place finishes - the 200 freestyle (Johnson, Hunter Duke, Joe Dudley, Tyler Asis) in 1:46.59 - and the 400 freestyle relay (McLean, Duke, Kahn and Bassett) in 3:46.54, beating the Reedley team by a comfortable 12 seconds.
In addition to his relay team contributions, Bassett, a senior, added two more first place finishes on the day. He won the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.01).
Johnson also had a first place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:33.85).
Senior McLean also had a second place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:04.74) and a third place finish in the 200 IM (2:27.67), Kahn had a second in the 50 freestyle (24.96), and Duke placed second in the 100 freestyle (55.76).
The Lady Badgers had a streak of eight league titles (2007 - 2014), until Kerman took the title in 2015. Yosemite came back last year to recapture the championship, but this season five team members from last season decided not to swim.
Reedley won the girls meet 125.5-59.5.
Trinity Zelasco won the 200 freestyle race (2:31.76), and Elise Keeler won the 500 freestyle (6:51.58).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Randi Johnson, Zelasco, Samantha Rockey and Kendra Tapia placed first (4:20.62).
Johnson placed second in the 200 IM (2:36.72), Rockey placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:01.95), four seconds off the school record, and Kaily Neal got a second in the 100 backstroke (1:18.43).
The team swims at Dos Palos on March 30.
