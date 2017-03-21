Tennis team improves to 6-1

Yosemite High School’s boys tennis team (6-1, 2-0 North Sequoia League) continues to rack up wins on its way to a potential third straight league title.
Aganst Liberty-Madera Ranchos on March 16, the boys proved nearly unstoppable, winning all six singles matches, and losing in only one of three doubles games.
Yosemite’s top six players all earned victories: No. 1 Steven Standefer, last year’s individual play league champion, won 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Cannon Eames 6-0, 6-2; Burke Stewart 6-2, 6-3; Ian Pincus 6-6 tiebreak; Tyler Helwig 6-0, 6-1; and David O’Brien 7-5, 6-3.
In doubles play, Standefer and Eames won 8-2, Stewart and Pincus 8-5, and Harrison Thearle and Alex Williams lost 5-8.
The Badgers are scheduled to face league opponents Kerman High School (8-5) and Sierra High School on the road March 21 and March 23.
Comments