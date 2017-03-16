Second Wind 5k comes to Madera

Madera Rescue Mission and Madera County Food Bank partner once again for the Second Wind 5K, on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Loanmart Madera Speedway. This will be the 4th running of the annual Second Wind 5K, with participation expected to meet and exceed last year’s 489 runners and walkers of all ages. Returning is the electric Kids Mini Sprint, one lap around the speedway, known as “the fastest ⅓ mile in the west.” The Kids Mini Sprint is open to kids ages 2-10 years old.
The Second Wind 5k was established in 2014 with the goal of providing a quality, timed, family-friendly event to raise money and awareness for the valuable life-changing resources provided through the Madera Rescue Mission and Madera County Food Bank. To date, the event has raised more than $50,000, with 100% of the profits equally shared between the agencies. Active participation and local business sponsors make it happen, giving those in need, a “second wind” in life.
In addition to the aid generated for Madera Rescue Mission and Madera County Food Bank, Madera County residents have witnessed a surge in activity and lifestyle changes due to the offered goal of a local 5K.
2016 proved to be a fast year on the course with both male and female course records broken by Madera resident, Benny Madrigal at 16:09 and Fresno resident and Race Co-Founder, Farin Montanez at 20:19, respectively. Madrigal will return this year to defend his title.
Registration can be completed online through secondwind5k.com for both events. Registration is currently $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Kids Mini Sprint. Kids up to 12 years of age can benefit from special pricing for the 5K at $20.
Participants will pick up their race gear at Crossfit Madera, 1920 Modoc in the city, on Friday, March 24 between 3-8 p.m. Local nonprofits and partnering sponsors will have booths with information and samples, including Braga Organic Farms. This event is open to the public and Second Wind volunteers will be happy to register additional participants while supplies last.
The Second Wind 5K will start at 8 a.m., March 25th, preceded by the Kids Mini Sprint at 7:30 a.m. All participants receive an event shirt, chip timing, sponsor goodies, an event ticket to the evening’s race at Madera Speedway, chocolate milk, and so much more. Second Wind 5K’s unique course is worth participating in. You’ll not find another run/walk which begins and ends on a racetrack, including a rumbling local pace car, driven by Kent Cam, which leads the field off the line. More information is available at secondwind5k.com and through Facebook (www.facebook.com/SecondWind5K).
Details: Barbara Leach, race director, (559) 871-0551, 1barbaraleach@gmail.com.
Second Wind
Comments