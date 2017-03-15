Babe Ruth signups Thursday

Yosemite Gateway Babe Ruth League will hold its first signup event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Minarets High School, for players ages 13-15.
Spokespeople with the league ask for $85 registration checks to be made out to the Minarets Foundation. Proof of residency, and a copy of the player’s birth certificate, are needed with registration.
League games start after the end of high school play. If anyone is interested in coaching, they can visit the league’s Facebook page by clicking here.
Staff report
