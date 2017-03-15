Badgers look for third straight tennis title

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final Pause

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

0:38 Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'