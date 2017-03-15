Badgers look for third straight tennis title

Yosemite’s boys tennis team (5-1) is on the hunt this year, not only for their third straight North Sequoia League championship, but also for a possible section title.
Last season, the Badgers found their stride behind standout Steven Standefer, who became league champion of individual play with a 14-1 record.
Standefer, a junior, said he was excited as he felt this team is “the strongest team we’ve had.”
“There’s a lot of potential and a real drive to win here,” Standefer said. “This year we’re hoping to do as good as possible and the best we can. We’re all really excited for this season.”
Head Coach Aaron Eames said his team has the potential to win another NSL championship. But, he added, the real goal was an elusive section title after two straight years of losing in the semifinal round.
“We’re hoping our experience will pay off,” Eames said. “We’re returning every player, so we want to build on what we’ve had the last two years ... We want to win the section. We’ve set our standards pretty high, so we want to take that next step. We’re ready.”
The Badgers started their season with a bang, defeating Fresno High in individual play 8-1 Feb. 28, McLane 8-1 March 1, and Edison 8-1 March 2, winning all three doubles matches in each meet along the way.
The team suffered its first loss 4-5 to Central High on March 7, before defeating Roosevelt 7-2 on March 8. Standefer won in individual play in both matches.
For photos, see sierrastar.com.
Boys tennis schedule
☆ 3-16: Liberty-Madera Ranchos at YHS
☆ 3-21: at Kerman
☆ 3-23: at Sierra
☆ 3-28: Washington Union at YHS
☆ 3-30: Chowchilla at YHS
☆ 4-4: at Liberty
☆ 4-6: Kerman at YHS
☆ 4-18: Sierra at YHS
☆ 4-20: at Washington Union
☆ 4-26: Multiple opponents
Varsity: Most matches begin at 3:30 p.m.
Comments