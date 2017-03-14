Badger baseball remains undefeated

Yosemite High School’s baseball team (5-0) continued its impressive start to the 2017 season last week as it ran roughshod over the Roosevelt Rough Riders (0-3) 22-7 at home.
In five games, the team has scored 61 runs while allowing only 19. Head Coach JD Burnett said that was a sign of his team’s solid pitching and strong batting.
“Our great start is a product of our positive team chemistry and relentless work ethic,” Burnett said.
Leading from the plate in the March 10 game were sophomore Jaeden Pierce, who played catcher and went 3-3 with 3 stolen bases, 2 RBIs and 2 runs, senior first baseman Frankie Lemos who was 3-4 with a double and 3 runs, and junior right fielder Ty Peterson who went 2-3.
Sophomore Tyler Matyshock started on the mound and earned a win while pitching four innings.
The Badgers faced Fresno Christian (0-7) on the road Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time. They will begin North Sequoia League play on Thursday at Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-3), then against last year’s NSL champions Kerman (1-7) on Monday, March 20.
The JV baseball team beat Roosevelt 23-2, and also remains undefeated at 5-0.
Games split in Jackson
For the Yosemite softball team (4-4), the Jackson Dandelion Days Softball Classic started on a rough note with two losses on March 10, but the Badgers recovered and earned two strong wins on March 11, becoming champions of the Bronze Bracket.
After a 7-0 loss to Mariposa (6-1) on March 8, the Badgers opened the tournament March 10 against Rio Linda (6-3). The Knights earned a 7-0 win.
The Badgers next faced Union Mine of El Dorado (4-1), losing 10-3. On Saturday, March 11, the Badgers earned a 15-2 win over Aspire Langston Hughes Academy of Stockton (0-4) and won 10-4 against Delta Charter of Tracy (2-3).
“The kids are working hard right now,” Head Coach David Maynez said. “It was a total team effort.”
The Badgers went on the road to play Fresno Christian on Tuesday, with scores unavailable by press time. They were scheduled to face Coalinga (8-0) on Friday, Roosevelt (6-0) on March 21, and Laton (1-2) on March 22, with all games at home. League play begins April 4 against Liberty-Madera Ranchos.
