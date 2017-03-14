Bassett and Johnson have strong outing

Despite a couple impressive early season performances by Yosemite High swimmers, the Badger boys and girls teams were defeated in a March 10 non-league meet by a strong Kingsburg team.
Kingsburg won the boys event 128-57 and the girls 118-65.
Yosemite senior Owen Bassett placed first in the 50 yard freestyle (23.87) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.18). Bassett was also on the 400 freestyle team with Hunter Duke, Hunter Kahn and Peter McLean that placed second in 3:44.13.
In the 100 freestyle, Kahn placed first with a time of 54.64, beating out Kingsburg’s Jacob Wilson at 55.72. Sophomore Randi Johnson was the only double winner on the day for Yosemite, winning the 200 (2:17.0) and 500 freestyle (6:02.04).
She had another first as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team (4:29.35) with Kendra Tapia, Trinity Zelasco and Samantha Rockey. Rockey won the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.78, and placed second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18.99, falling behind Kingsburg’s Madison Pallares at 1:15.75.
Senior Kaily Neal scored a win in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:15.99, followed by Kingsburg’s Erica Garcia at 1:17.30.
The team competed Tuesday at Hoover and will be in Reedley Friday. The team swims at home March 21 hosting Madera High and will visit Sierra March 23.
