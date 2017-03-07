Back to back champs

The Oak Creek Intermediate School basketball team went 4-1 to win the Mountain Area Basketball Tournament held Feb. 9 at Yosemite High School.
It was the second straight year that OCI won the tournament.
There were six teams that participated in this tournament, including the returning champs, the OCI Coyotes.
The OCI Coyotes played a total of five games and only lost one to the Wasuma Wildcats, 28-23. Wasuma then lost to Rivergold by a score of 23-21.
This set up the championship game between Rivergold and OCI, with OCI winning 37-15.
This left three teams with identical records of 4-1. The tie breakers used were head-to-head competition and point differential.
Third place went to Wasuma, and Coarsegold, Spring Valley and North Fork placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
