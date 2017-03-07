Youth wrestlers receive medals at mid-state tourney

The Yosemite Badger Youth wrestling team participated in the 14-team Mid State Middle School Championship Tournament at Sierra High School on Feb. 26, placing third with 75 points.
The team finished just one point behind Madera who had 76 points and the match was won by Dos Palos with 106 points. About 60 wrestlers participated in the tournament.
For the Badgers, Nicolas Guynn, an eighth grader at Coarsegold Elementary, placed first in the 135 pound weight class and brought home a gold medal.
Rylan Matyshock, an eighth grader at Coarsegold Elementary took second in the 135 pound division, and was named the outstanding Badger wrestler in the tournament by Coach Jeff Guynn.
Other Badgers wrestlers included Coarsegold Elementary eighth grader Justin Micallef who placed second in the 153 pound division, losing in the finals in a close match 1-0.
Oak Creek Intermediate School eighth grader Sean Miller won his match for third place in the 168 pound class and Nathan Brillhart, a sixth grader at Wasuma Elementary also placed third in the 89 pound division.
Rivergold Elementary School eighth grader PJ Kuzmitski wrestled a very hard-fought match against a highly-ranked opponent losing by points for fourth place at 108 pounds.
Kuzmitski, Matyshock, Miller and Micallef are first year wrestlers.
This is the first time the Yosemite Badger Youth team has placed at this tournament.
The eighth graders (Guynn, Matyshock, Micallef, Miller and Kuzmitski) have qualified to participate in this Saturday’s NorCal Tournament of Champions at Del Oro High School in Loomis. Guynn is participating in the tournament for the third year.
This tournament is for elite sixth through eighth grade wrestlers from throughout Northern California (Tehachapi to the Oregon border) who have qualified during the season.
