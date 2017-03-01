Season ends for Lady Badgers in playoff loss to Bakersfield

In a year where they became co-champions of the North Sequoia League, the Yosemite High School girls basketball team (18-12, 8-1 NSL) was ousted from the Central Section Div. II playoffs Tuesday night in a 56-43 semifinal loss to the Bakersfield Drillers (23-3, 10-0 Southwest Yosemite League), ending their season.
The Badgers, seeded No. 6, were up 26-20 at halftime but the No. 2 Drillers found their stride, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth, compared to only 10 and 7 for Yosemite, respectively.
Leading the Badgers in scoring were sophomore Grace Fries (14) and junior Siena Oswald (13), followed by sophomores Sophie McGoldrick (7), Hailey Rich (6), Lilly Graffigna (2) and Linnea Leinau (1).
Taylor Caldwell, a junior, lead the charge for the Drillers as she scored 22 points, followed by Kiara Frink, a sophomore, with 15.
The Drillers move on to face No. 1 seed Independence, who defeated No. 4 Redwood 65-56, on March 3 to determine the champions of Division II.
The Lady Badgers upset No. 3 Monache on Feb. 23 to advance to the semifinal round.
