Badger season ends with playoff loss to Stallions

The basketball season for the Yosemite High boys basketball team (15-11, 6-3 North Sequoia League) ended in Madera Feb. 22 as the Badgers fell to the Stallions of Madera South (18-10, 4-6 County-Metro League) 64-52 in the first round of the Central Section D-IV playoffs.
Yosemite ran into a Madera South team that was athletic and explosive. The school has a student enrollment of 3,000 compared to Yosemite’s 700.
Interim Head Coach Erik Peterson, along with JV coaches Andy and Charlie Medley, guided the Badgers Wednesday night after the surprise resignation of Coach Aaron Eames last week.
“I thought we played hard,” Peterson said. “They got out to an early lead and it was hard to overcome, but we didn’t quit. There were too many turnovers but we still gave it a good effort to come back late in the game.”
The Stallions led from start to finish, after jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead. The Stallions scored almost at will in the first quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and taking a 24-11 lead at the end of the quarter.
YHS cut the lead to 8 early in the second but the Stallions poured it on again late in the quarter. After a Tyler Matyshock 3-pointer YHS was down 31-21, but Madera South went on a 10-0 run to close out the half. MDHS went into halftime down 19 points - up 41-22. The Badgers had 15 turnovers by halftime that turned into 10 points for the Stallions.
The Stallions still held a 19-point advantage at the end of the third quarter - 51-32. YHS outscored Madera South 20-13 in the fourth but by then the Stallions had many of its bench players in the game.
Turnovers plagued YHS as the Badgers gave up the ball 33 times resulting in 18 points for Madera South. YHS was 20 of 42 shooting (48%), including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.
McLean ends high school career on a high note
Senior power forward Peter McLean played his last game as a Badger and it was another solid performance. McLean led YHS with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals. It was a fitting way to go as McLean recorded his 9th double-double of the season, and will graduate in June as the all-time rebounder in Yosemite High history with 788. McLean nearly averaged a double-double the entire season with 9.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Junior shooting guard Cannon Eames had 11 points as the Stallion defense held him to 10 points under his season average. Sophomore forward Tyler Matyshock, who was moved up from the JV team to varsity for the Feb. 14 game at Kerman, had another strong game scoring 10 points (two 3-point shots) and grabbing 7 rebounds.
Center Ben Negley scored 8 points and had 2 rebounds. Senior forward Trevor Peter scored 4 points, with 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Peter put together outstanding all around performances all season besides being the best leaper on the team. Rounding out the scoring for Yosemite were sophomores Noah Allen (3 points) and Christian Rold (2), and junior Ty Peterson (2).
YHS did not play the regular 10-game NSL schedule due to the cancellation of the Chowchilla game on Feb. 10. The game was not made up and was recorded as a “no contest” for both schools.
Other divisional results
Madera South moved on to the Feb. 24 division quarterfinals against No. 10 Bakersfield Christian, beating them 69-54. The Stallions moved on to face No. 3 Kerman March 1, with scores unavailable by press time.
The winner of that game would face off against No. 1 Immanuel or No. 4 Bishop Union, who also played in the semifinals. Immanuel beat No. 8 McFarland 73-47 Feb. 24, while Bishop Union defeated No. 12 Kingsburg 75-63.
In D-V, the Liberty Hawks crushed Sierra 69-47 and traveled into the desert to face No. 1 seed California City Feb. 24. California City won 101-91, and moved on to face No. 4 Dos Palos March 1. The winner of that game will take on either No. 11 Caruthers, or No. 2 Fresno Christian.
In D-III, the No. 15 Washington Union Panthers were defeated by No. 2 Sanger 66-52.
The boys and girls Central Section Championships will be held at Fresno’s Selland Arena on March 3 and 4.
